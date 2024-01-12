New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The coal ministry will organise a roadshow in Ranchi to increase participation of investors in the commercial coal mine auction.

Coal Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena will be the chief guest for the event while additional secretary M Nagaraju will be the guest of honour, the coal ministry said in a statement.

"To enhance participation in commercial auction of coal mines, the Ministry of Coal is organising a roadshow at Ranchi on January 16," it said.

The government launched the process for sale of 39 coal mines under eight rounds of commercial auctions and 31 under the ninth.

These 70 coal mines are from the coal-bearing states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Of the said mines, 27 are fully explored ones and 43 are partially explored, the statement said, adding that seven are coking coal mines, while the rest are not.

The mines have been finalised after detailed deliberations and those falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having a forest cover of greater than 40 per cent and heavily built-up area, among others, have been excluded, it said.

