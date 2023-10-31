Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) All India Congress Committee spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil on Tuesday targeted the Centre, claiming that its wrong policies were benefiting the industrialists instead of the public.

He said Congress governments were giving people relief from inflation through subsidies, but the BJP was insulting these welfare initiatives by terming them freebies or 'revdi'.

"Due to the wrong policies of the central government, instead of the public, industrialists were getting the benefits," Patil told reporters at a press conference here.

The AICC's Rajasthan media in-charge said people of the state were benefiting from public welfare schemes of the Ashok Gehlot government and exuded confidence that the Congress will win the November 25 assembly elections with a huge majority.

He claimed that the production expenses of farmers have increased but their income has not doubled as the BJP had promised.

A disaster relief scheme will be implemented in Rajasthan if the Congress is voted to power, Patil said.

He also said that the BJP does not have any issue against the Rajasthan government and is making false allegations without any information.

