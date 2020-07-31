Kolkata, July 31 (PTI) Private power utility CESC Ltd is still working out modalities for the revised June bill, which may be finalised by the weekend or early next week, sources in the company said.

The most complicated exercise is to segregate the arrear reading from the June meter reading, the sources said adding the customers realise that the bill has to be averaged as exact segregation is not possible.

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Vidya Balan's Film for Amazon Prime is the New Victim of Piracy?.

CESC had faced a barrage of complaints from the customers on the June bill and decided to revise it and collect only the amount for the electricity consumed by its 26 lakh domestic consumers during the month while keeping in abeyance the balance.

"CESC had said they will come out with the modalities soon," state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI.

Also Read | Honor 9A, Honor 9S & Honor MagicBook 15 Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

He said the state government is keeping a close watch on it.

CESC sources said various scenarios are being envisaged to gauge the impact on the company's bottomline.

There are questions how the arrears of April and May and in some cases also of March will be collected, they said.

Also the collection for the July bills may be pushed back until the settlement of the June bills issue, the sources added.

No formal probe was ordered into the allegations by various power consumer bodies on CESC overcharging its consumers by calculating the bill at higher slab rates and other irregularities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)