Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his cousin while drinking with him at a hotel here in the early hours of Friday and later confessed to his family members about the incident, police said.

Arjun from Panchkula, Haryana allegedly smashed a beer bottle on Chandigarh-based Adarsh over an altercation and slit his throat with the broken bottle, they said.

According to police, the duo arrived in Shimla from Chandigarh on Wednesday and were staying in a hotel near Dhalli Tunnel. Akash died on the spot while Arjun fled from the hotel on his motorcycle.

The incident came to light when the hotel receptionist received a call from an unknown person around 10 am on Friday. The caller informed the receptionist that the mobile phones of both Adarsh and Arjun were switched off and that Arjun had allegedly confessed to his family members that he had murdered Akash.

The hotel staff rushed to the room and opened the door by using a master key. The hotel staff then found Akash's body lying on the bed. The staff immediately informed the police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team, recovered the body and collected evidence.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said that a case has been filed under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 against Arjun, who remains at large. He added that the cousins, both around 22-23 years of age, had come to Shimla to celebrate a birthday.

