New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Chemicals maker Epigral Ltd on Monday said it has set up its first research and development centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

The company will further invest to enhance its capability as it proceeds further, according to a company statement.

In the statement, the company said it has launched first research and development centre at Ahmedabad spread over 14,374 square metres.

The centre has been developed with an initial investment of Rs 30 crore, it added.

The R&D centre will help in creating molecules for manufacturing pharmaceutical and agrochemical active ingredients.

Epigral Ltd, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Ltd, was incorporated in 2007 and is one of the leading integrated manufacturers of chemicals in India. It has a plant in Dahej, Gujarat.

