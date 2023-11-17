New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Chhath Puja celebration in the national capital, warning that the traffic flow is likely to be affected from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning on roads adjoining major ponds.

On Sunday, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various ponds since afternoon. The prayers will be offered at the time of sunset. While some devotees may leave after sunset prayers, several will stay for the night at various ponds in tents, the advisory said.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid the roads near the sites allocated for Chhath Puja celebration to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The ponds at Sonia Vihar, Krishna Market Jhilmil Colony, DDA Land near JPC Hospital, Tughlakabad Kaya Maya Ground, DDA Ground near Jain Mandir Suraj Kund Road, opposite D-Block Mangol Puri, Chhat Puja Kalyan Samiti Sainik Enclave etc. could witness heavy footfall of devotees, the advisory said.

Keeping in view the huge gatherings expected at the ponds, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made, the police said.

Appropriate diversions would be made based on requirement, they added.

"There will be no restrictions for going to railway stations and ISBT. However, people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delay in routes. People are requested to avail public transport like metro to help decongestion of roads," the advisory read.

"Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic," it added.

