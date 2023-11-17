New Delhi, November 17: Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday, November 17, inspected the Chhath Ghat at ITO and assessed the ongoing preparations ahead of the two-day Chhath puja celebrations beginning on November 19. During inspection, the Revenue Minister directed officials to expedite the preparations to avoid last-minute tasks and inconvenience to the devotees during festivities.

After the inspection, Atishi said that there will be no shortcomings in the preparations for the Chhath Mahaparv in Delhi. Chhath Puja 2023: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Inspects Dwarka Ghats, Applauds Pooja Preparations for Purvanchalis (Watch Video).

"In this direction, all MLAs and departments are present at the ground zero level, following the directives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," said Atishi. The Minister said that Delhi is home to a large number of people from the 'Purvanchal' region and contributes socially, economically, and culturally to their development.

Over 1000 Ghats Readied Across Delhi, Says Atishi Marlena

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "The Chhath festival is an important festival for all the people of Delhi. Many Purvanchalis live here. Arvind Kejriwal's government grandly organises the Chhath festival so that they don't have to go out of Delhi... Around 1000 ghats have… pic.twitter.com/y6MtNEn7Gv — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

"Chhath is a very important festival for all of them. In this regard, for the past eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been organising the Chhath Mahaparv in a grand manner across Delhi," she said. The Kejriwal government has prepared more than 1000 ghats across the entire city to enable people to celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv without having to go far from their homes. Diwali and Chhath Puja Festival 2023: Central Railway to Run 500 Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush of Passengers This Festive Season, Check List.

"Right from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more, the Delhi government is arranging everything on these ghats. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats," said Atishi. "Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm," she added.

