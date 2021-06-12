Raipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday met Steel Authority of India Limited Chairman Soma Mondal and discussed a range of issues, including ensuring priority to state's natives in appointments in Bhilai Steel Plant, an official release said.

The SAIL chairman had called on the chief minister at Baghel's official residence here.

Baghel told Mondal that the development of SAIL and Chhattisgarh are interlinked and so far both have marched ahead with the cooperation and mutual understanding and will continue to do so, the release said.

The discussions were held on various issues, including the implementation of pay revision of SAIL officers since 2017, ensuring priority to state natives in appointment in BSP and imparting them training for skill upgradation, among others, it said.

The CM assured all necessary cooperation on behalf of the state government to SAIL and hoped that SAIL would too continue to cooperate on the issues related to the interests of the state and its people, the release said.

Earlier in the day, Mondal visited various units of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) located in Bhilai town of state's Durg district, located around 45 km away from here, on the last day of her two day maiden visit to the plant after taking charge as SAIL's Chairman.

She witnessed steel making and other operations and interacted with officers and employees, a statement issued by the BSP said.

While interacting with employees, she said, “SAIL has high expectations from the BSP. We have done well so far. Each one of us however has to contribute more and do a little extra to do more better,” it added.

Mondal also met Union representatives and discussed various issues including wage revision and employee welfare, it said.

