New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Drug major Cipla on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic cancer treatment drug.

The company has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted for paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension (albumin-bound), 100 mg/vial, single-dose vial, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Cipla's protein-bound paclitaxel is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane for injectable suspension 100 mg/vial.

Protein-bound paclitaxel is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The product is expected to be launched in the first half of the current fiscal year in the US, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.73 per cent up at Rs 1,454.90 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)