New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd has taken on rent 7.71 lakh square feet office space in Pune for a starting monthly rent of nearly Rs 7 crore, according to CRE Matrix.

Real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has reviewed the registered lease agreements.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

Three separate lease agreements were registered on March 12.

CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd has leased around 7.71 lakh sq ft office spaces from Pune Business Spaces Pvt Ltd in commercial project 'Panchshil Busines Hub' in Pune with a total monthly rent of over Rs 6.78 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The starting monthly rent is Rs 88 per square feet.

The total 7.71 lakh square feet space is spread across 10 floors. The three lease agreements are for around 10-year period. There is a rent escalation clause of 15 per cent every three years.

According to various consultants, the gross leasing of office space hit an all-time high in 2024 on huge demand from foreign and domestic firms.

Pune is an important office market in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)