New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital rose by a few notches on Tuesday morning and parts of the city received light rainfall as the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius.

Around 9 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 79 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the city recorded a high of 25 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category (173) at 9 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)