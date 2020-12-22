Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI): The Chennai Mathematical Institute, one of the premier institutions for teaching and research, has announced it would set the Dr F C Kohli Centre of Excellence for Advanced Research in Mathematical and Computing Sciences.

This is in commemoration of National Mathematics Day on Wednesday.

The institute has committed Rs 10 crore to establish the Centre and to augment the corpus, would raise additional funds in honour of Dr Kohli, from corporates, community groups and well wishers.

A Centre of Excellence and Endowed Chair would also be established by the institute, which would provide grants for advanced research in areas like data science,quantum computing and complexity theory, a press release said on Tuesday.

The late Faqir Chand Kohli, founder and first Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services, is considered the 'father of the Indian IT industry'.

"Chennai Mathematical Institute strongly believes that these initiatives will make a profound impact on research and teaching, both in India and globally, something that Dr Kohli was very passionate about," an official said.

The institute's managing trustee N Lakshmi Narayanan said Dr Kohli's pioneering efforts in working with different stake-holders, government, technology majors in hardware and software, research labs and professional trade bodies pave the way for India to emerge as a technology powerhouse that the world today admires.

"Kohli strongly believed in the power of technology in solving both business and societal challenges, enhancing transparency and improving governance and bridging the rural and urban divide which enabled India to progress at a rapid clip, while silently becoming a global soft power, he said.

Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar said, "my compliments to CMI on this great initiative that perpetuates the memory of a legendary personality like Dr F C Kohli".

"I am certain that his passionate dream of advancing research and teaching in Mathematical and Computing sciences would flourish at CMI.

In the process, CMI, a very special institution, would also get a boost and reach greater heights", he said in a release.

