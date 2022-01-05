New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Cash management company CMS Info Systems has inducted two new independent women directors on its board as part of the corporate governance norm.

With this, the number of the total women directors on its board has reached three members -- half of the board strength.

The company has appointed two new women independent directors -- Manju Agarwal and Sayali Vasant Karanjkar on its Board of Directors, CMS Info Systems said in a release.

They have diverse experience across banking, digital banking and fintech to join the current six-member board of CMS Info Systems led by Shyamala Gopinath, Chairperson and Non-Executive Director.

The appointments are in keeping with the company's high standards of corporate governance, the company said, adding it is among the top 10 per cent of listed firms on NSE with three or more women board members.

"The board showcases the diversity and has eminent personalities hailing from a diverse background including ex-RBI and ex-SBI and fintech experience, among others. Our board is now strongly positioned as we continue with our commitment to high corporate governance standards," Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, whole-time Director and CEO, said.

Agarwal has 34 years of banking experience with State Bank of India in India and overseas in retail banking, digital banking, customer service and financial inclusion at policy, strategy and operations.

Karanjkar is the co-founder of PaySense, a leading consumer lending company, where she led the business, growth and operations functions and was the chief business officer of PayU Credit India.

After co-founding and successfully scaling up PaySense, Karanjkar sold the business to Naspers backed PayU India for an equity value of USD 185 million.

The appointment of the two new independent directors to the Board is for a term of two years and is subject to the approval of shareholders, CMS said.

These appointments highlight the wide diversity of the CMS Info Systems board of directors.

