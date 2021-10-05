New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Tuesday said its board has given an in-principle approval to a pre-feasibility report for setting up of an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) in its board meeting "accorded its in-principle approval to pre-feasibility report for setting up of integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha which shall include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium amelter and associated captive power plant by its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL)," the maharatna firm said in a filing to the BSE.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

