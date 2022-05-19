New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Edtech firm Codingal, which focuses on coding education, is looking to hire more than 1,000 teachers for its platform by September, the company said on Thursday.

The selected teachers will be working remotely and have an opportunity to earn a competitive compensation starting from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, depending on the number of classes taken, along with various incentives, referral programs and mentorship bonuses, Codingal said.

"Our goal is to bring in the best education, and hence our instructors are the platform's backbone. We are looking forward to onboarding 1000 teachers by September 2022 to help Codingal grow further. Codingal will also further train them to improve their teaching efficacy," the company's CEO and co-founder Vivek Prakash said in a statement.

In September 2021, Codingal raised USD 1.2 million in its seed funding round led by Y-Combinator, Summer Capital, Rebright Partners, and Day One Syndicate.

Codingal claims to have recorded 500 per cent growth in 2021 while being present in 20-plus countries with up to 1.5 lakh registrations.

