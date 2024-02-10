Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Hisar being the coldest.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, according to a report of the MeT department.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: Final Deadline To Update Aadhaar Ends on March 14, Check Details.

Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 5, 8.6, 5.8, 9.4 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Bus Service on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): BEST Finalises Route on Atal Setu, Check Details Here.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 5.8 and 6.1 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees below normal, respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 5.8, 6, 5.5 and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. --

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)