Coimbatore, Nov 11 (PTI) A professor of a college in Pollachi, 35 kms from here, was arrested on Wednesday while a search was on for his son and daughter-in-law for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said.

Based on a complaint from one of the victims that the three collected the amount from many people by promising them high returns, police swung into action.

Also Read | Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek 5G Dimensity SoC to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

The police raided the house of the professor, recovered incriminating documents and eized an SUV.

The professor was arrested and produced before a court in Pollachi which remanded him in custody, the police said.

Also Read | Jale Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Jibesh Kumar Wins, Elected as.

Search was on for the absconding couple, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)