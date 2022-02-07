Erode (TN), Feb 7 (PTI) A college student died while another student got injured after the two-wheeler they were riding was involved in a head-on collision with a van at a junction in Velliampudur in the district, police said on Monday.

The two students were studying in a college in Coimbatore and belonged to a village near Sathyamangalam, the police said.

The deceased was Jeevanandham and the injured Paneerselvam, both aged 20, they said.

In another accident, a car carrying five people hit a tree on the side of the road. Under the impact, one died on the spot while four others were injured. They were returning to Tirupur, nearly 50 kms from here, after attending a programme near Perundurai when the mishap took place.

