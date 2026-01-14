New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 at the Cariappa Parade Camp in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday. During his visit, the COAS interacted with the cadets selected for the national event.

In addition to the camp visit, General Dwivedi, President of AWWA, and Sunita Dwivedi welcomed the cadets at the Army House. Interacting with the cadets, the Army Chief lauded the NCC's pivotal role in fostering national unity and social cohesion, emphasised discipline, perseverance, hard work and leadership as the cornerstones of character and excellence.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 14, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2011295511333285991

General Dwivedi facilitated selected achiever cadets and shared insights from his own journey, urging them to imbibe India's timeless values. The interaction also gave cadets the opportunity to meet gallantry award winners and sportspeople, including Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Sanjay Kumar, Olympian Hokato Sema and Olympian Jasminie, said the Indian Army in a post on X.

Also Read | Iran Flag Emoji Change Controversy: Difference Between the Islamic Republic Flag and the Lion and Sun Flag Explained.

The month-long National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp commenced on December 30 at the Cariappa Parade Camp with the traditional "Sarv Dham Pooja". According to the Ministry of Defence, the camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like Best Cadet Competition, Small Arms Firing, Flag Area Designing and selections of marching contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

This year's RDC has recorded the highest-ever participation, with 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets, drawn from 28 states and eight Union Territories. Adding an international dimension, cadets and officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries are also taking part under the Youth Exchange Programme.

Earlier on December 30, Director General NCC and Lieutenant General Virendra Vats addressed the cadets and congratulated them on their selection for the prestigious Republic Day Camp. He urged the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork, transcending barriers of religion, language, and caste in the true spirit of 'Nation First.'

Upholding its motto 'Unity and Discipline,' the Republic Day Camp brings together NCC cadets from all across the country and provides them with opportunities for training and cultural exchange, while instilling a deep sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in cadets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)