New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The third edition of the IDCA T10 Women's Deaf Premier League 2026 kicked off at Matunga Gymkhana, Mumbai, with a grand opening ceremony. The tournament was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Padmashri Diana Edulji, former Indian cricketer and Arjuna Awardee, marking a significant milestone for the league with the presence of one of India's most celebrated pioneers of women's cricket.

Building on the success of its previous two editions, the tournament will bring together some of the finest hearing-impaired women cricketers from across the country. The league aims to further strengthen the platform for women's deaf cricket in India while promoting inclusion, equality, and sporting excellence at the national level, according to an IDCA release.

Speaking about the tournament, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, "Building on the remarkable success of the earlier editions, the third edition of the T10 Women's Deaf Premier League reflects our continued commitment to promoting cricket among hearing-impaired women athletes. We are deeply honoured to have Padma Shri Diana Edulji as our Chief Guest. Her presence is inspirational and reinforces the importance of inclusivity and equal opportunity in Indian sport. This tournament continues to break barriers and create meaningful opportunities for deaf women cricketers across the country."

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest, Diana Edulji, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be part of the opening ceremony of the IDCA T10 Women's Deaf Premier League organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association. Sport has the power to transcend limitations, and this league is a wonderful example of how talent, determination, and passion take centre stage. I commend IDCA for their dedication towards empowering hearing-impaired women through cricket and wish all the teams a successful tournament."

Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among specially-abled athletes, the IDCA T10 Women's Deaf Premier League 2026 continues to receive strong support from corporate and institutional partners, reflecting the growing commitment of India's corporate sector towards promoting inclusive sports and creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished line-up of Guests of Honour, including Mahendra Ved; Mahiyar Dastoor, Hon. General Secretary, Matunga Gymkhana; Prof. Swati Lodha, Director, MET Institute of Management; Rajika Mittra-Co-Founder, Asian Art House; representatives from Nykaa, including Pratik Trivedi, Head - CSR, Nykaa; Padma Shri Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Batra Healthcare; Manoj Gursahani, Executive Director, Mumbai Chapter, Global Forum; and Lulu Raghavan, President - APAC, Landor, Shalini Gupta, Founder & CEO, Secret Sauce Communications.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, commented, "The third edition of the T10 Women's Deaf Premier League stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of India's deaf women cricketers. With five strong teams and outstanding talent on display, we look forward to an exciting tournament that will continue to elevate the standard of women's deaf cricket in India. The journey and dedication of these athletes remain a source of inspiration for us all."

"The tournament will celebrate outstanding performances with cash prizes and individual awards, recognising excellence across multiple categories and encouraging continued growth and competitiveness among players. We are greatly indebted to our support partners who have stood with us for the common cause of upliftment of hearing-impaired women cricket players. We are excited to announce the first-ever tournament of IDCA women's deaf cricket team will play against Sri Lanka from 7th to 14th July 2026," she added.

The on-field action commenced with the opening match between Punjab Lions and Mumbai Stars, where Punjab Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. The second match to follow will be Bangalore Badshahs to take on U.P. Warriorz, with U.P. Warriorz winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The third match of the day will feature Mumbai Stars against Delhi Bulls, with Delhi Bulls winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

The tournament features five powerhouse teams led by exceptional talent: * Punjab Lions * Mumbai Stars * Delhi Bulls * Bangalore Badshahs * U.P. Warriorz. (ANI)

