Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) The entrance examination for COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE for admission to engineering courses will be held on June 20 as a combined test.

The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE or B.Tech courses for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities, a release said here on Friday.

The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across the country, it said, adding this year, COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE member universities expect over 80,000 students to appear for the examination.

The application process would open online from March till May 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)