Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi has constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by the Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.

The Governor as the Chancellor of the University on the basis of reports sought and submitted is prima facie satisfied that an enquiry is required to be conducted to unearth and establish the facts on the allegations of financial irregularities by the Vice-Chancellor, according to a notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor.

The Committee will be headed by Commissioner and Secretary Higher Education department Preetom Saikia with Upper Assam Division Commissioner Moloy Bora as member while two Scientific Officers of the Directorate of Forensic Science - Rajiv Sensua and Israphil Musahari - will assist them.

The committee will enquire into various allegations of financial irregularities, to verify and authenticate the signatures and handwriting in documents, examine documents and ascertain facts, to interact with various persons concerned to ascertain facts and to do all necessary as per law to unearth facts.

The committee will submit its report, after enquiry, within a period of 48 hours from the morning of February four, it said.

The university Registrar and Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner have been directed to provide all assistance and support to the fact finding committee.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference on Wednesday that the members of the fact-finding Committee have already left for Dibrugarh and if any wrong-doing is found, necessary action will be taken as per the directive of the Governor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)