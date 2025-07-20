Nagpur, July 20 (PTI) Chief of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of the RSS, Shantakka, said on Sunday that concern for the world's welfare and wishing happiness for all human beings is a fundamental principle of Hindu thought.

The Pramukh Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti delivered her address during the concluding programme of the All India Executive Committee and Representative Council's semi-annual meeting in Nagpur, according to a release.

"The concern for the welfare of the entire world and wishing for the happiness of all is the fundamental Hindu thought. India's glorious history and traditions are a reflection of this very idea," Shantakka said and called for building self-awareness based on this philosophy.

The release stated that the Samiti will complete 90 years since its establishment in 2026.

It stated that a work expansion plan was laid out during the representative council meeting, and it was also decided that sevikas (women volunteers) will enthusiastically participate in all the programs organised throughout the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Various departments of the Samiti will organise various events over the next year to commemorate the Sangh's centenary.

The representative council meeting passed a resolution on the topic 'Growing Addiction Among Youth -A Serious Crisis'.

The Council urged the government, as well as educational and social institutions, to include de-addiction programmes in their policies.

An appreciation letter was also presented to the Indian Army and the government for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

The semi-annual meeting of the All India Executive Committee and representatives of Rashtra Sevika Samiti was held from July 17 to July 20 at Smriti Mandir, Reshimbagh, in Nagpur. A total of 411 representatives from 38 'prants' (provinces) attended.

