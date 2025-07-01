New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday alleged a scam worth crores in SAIL whereby steel was allegedly sold to firms at concessional rates for infrastructure projects but they in turn sold it for "commercial profiteering".

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said Rajeev Bhatia, who was a general manager in the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), claimed that he was suspended from his job for "exposing" corruption and was later "forced" to take VRS.

There was no immediate response from the government or SAIL on the allegations.

"Rajeev Bhatia Ji, who after doing engineering became GM in Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had the zeal to serve the country. When he was posted in Kolkata, he saw that many companies were cheating SAIL of between Rs 400 crore and Rs 800 crore. SAIL sold 1.1 million tonnes of steel to 100 companies at a concessional rate and what do these 100 companies do? They do not use it in infrastructure, rather they go and sell it," he said.

Bhatia, who was forced to take VRS, wrote two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but did not get a reply, he claimed.

Kumar also cited that a newly formed company was awarded a Rs 750 crore contract by SAIL, raising questions.

