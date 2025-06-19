Lucknow, Jun 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the principal opposition party of relying on Pakistan to fulfil its political ambitions.

In a post on social media platform X, Maurya said, "Congress now depends more on 'leaders of Pakistan' than on the people of India."

"The Congress is dreaming of coming to power with support from Pakistan," Maurya added.

Maurya's remarks come in response to statements made by some Congress leaders regarding India-Pakistan relations, which have drawn criticism from the BJP.

