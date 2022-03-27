Sambalpur, Mar 27 (PTI) Congress leader and former Odisha minister, Ripunath Seth, died following a cardiac arrest at his native place in Bargarh district on Sunday, his family said.

The 64-year-old former minister had complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to Barpali Community Health Centre where he died.

Also Read | PVR, INOX Announce Merger, New Combined Entity To Be Named 'PVR INOX Limited'.

Seth, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Bijepur constituency in 1995, had started his political career as the chairman of Barpali notified area council (NAC).

He had also unsuccessfully contested from the Bijepur seat in 2019 against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Executive Posts at careers.ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here.

Leaders cutting across party lines and people of the Barpali area gathered at the late politician's residence to pay their last respects.

The chief minister expressed grief over Seth's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)