Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress workers in Jharkhand on Wednesday lit earthen lamps in the offices of the party across the state to mark the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress Bhavan in the state capital was illuminated with earthern lamps and party workers burst fire crackers to mark the occasion.

A party release quoting AICC secretary Umang Shinghar said that the temple will become a symbol of national unity and harmony.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)