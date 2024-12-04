New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Congress will provide free electricity up to 400 units a month if it assumes power in Delhi, the party's city chief Devender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Yadav said in a statement that the Congress would also implement strict checks and balances to stop discoms from "looting" consumers with inflated power bills.

Also Read | What Is PM Kisan Yojna 19th Installment Date? Know How To Register and Avail Benefits of This Scheme.

The AAP-led Delhi government currently provides free electricity up to 200 units a month.

Addressing participants at the Delhi Nyay Yatra in the Kirari assembly segment, Yadav said the Congress fulfilled all its election promises in every state the party assumed power.

Also Read | Who Is Krish Arora? Know All About 10-Year-Old Indian-British Prodigy With IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

However, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal only devised excuses for his failure to execute the free schemes and blamed the lieutenant governor and others for his own incompetence to translate words into action, he alleged.

Kejriwal had promised to transform Delhi into Paris and London. He had claimed before the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections that AAP would clear the three garbage mounds in the national capital as soon as it was elected to power in those polls, the Congress leader claimed.

However, garbage remains strewn everywhere, making people's lives miserable, Yadav alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)