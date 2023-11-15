Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday accused the Congress of making false promises ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls and said people should understand it and not fall for such "guarantees".

Speaking to the media here, Thakur said the Congress had made similar "guarantees" ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls last year and failed to fulfil them after the party's victory.

He said a "double-engine government" -- a reference to the same party being in power in the state and at the Centre -- is very necessary for Rajasthan and asserted that the BJP will form government in the state after getting full majority in the November 25 assembly polls.

Accusing the Congress of making "false guarantees", Thakur said the party had misled the people of Himachal Pradesh as well.

"The people of Rajasthan should understand it and not fall for such temptations," he said.

He also said the Narendra Modi government has "zero tolerance' for against corruption.

The Congress has made several "guarantees", or pre-poll promises, to the people of Rajasthan, including an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state will take place on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

