New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in Parliament that the construction of godowns has been completed in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) located in 11 states under the pilot grain storage plan.

Shah, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government is implementing the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector" on a pilot basis.

"Under the pilot project of the plan, construction of godowns has been completed in 11 PACS of 11 states," he said, adding that the foundation stone has been laid in 500 PACS of 10 states.

This plan is being implemented by utilising the existing budgetary outlays under various central schemes such as Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure Scheme (AMI), Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME), etc.

These existing schemes are being converged at the level of these primary level cooperative societies for the implementation purpose. The objective of the initiative is to establish grain storage infrastructure at the PACS level to decentralise storage, reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance food security.

This plan enables PACS to act as procurement and storage hubs, improving their economic viability while strengthening rural food supply chains.

The initiative intends to reduce foodgrain wastage, cut transportation costs for farmers, and ensure better price realization, thus improving overall market efficiency and financial sustainability of PACS.

By empowering cooperatives with modern storage infrastructure, this initiative aims to transform rural agricultural supply chains and create long-term economic benefits for farmers, he added. PTI

