Famous People Born on February 10: Several notable personalities were born on February 10 across various fields. In Hollywood, talented actors like Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Robert Wagner, and Emma Roberts have made a significant impact. Indian poet and speaker Kumar Vishwas is widely recognised for his literary contributions. Fitness guru Bikram Choudhury, known for popularising hot yoga, also shares this birthday. In the entertainment industry, actors Iqbal Khan, Payel Sarkar, and Vikas Manaktala have gained fame, while filmmaker Alphonse Puthren is known for his creative storytelling. Additionally, politician Rajesh Pilot was a prominent figure in Indian politics. 10 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Elizabeth Banks Robert Wagner Laura Dern Emma Roberts Kumar Vishwas Bikram Choudhury Iqbal Khan Rajesh Pilot (1945-2000) Payel Sarkar Vikas Manaktala Alphonse Puthren

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 9

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).