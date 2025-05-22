Dehradun, May 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed officials to continue to remove encroachment from government land.

Dhami, at a meeting with officials, instructed them to ensure that land that has been freed from encroachment should not be encroached again.

He also asked to make a detailed assessment of any encroachment of enemy properties and submit its information.

Directing officials to submit a detailed report on action taken in cases of religious conversion, the chief minister called for continuous checking in all districts and action in case of any suspicious activity.

In the meeting, Dhami also asked officials to run a campaign against corruption in the state. He said the toll free number 1064 should be widely publicised so that people can directly register corruption complaints.

He also issued instructions to verify the authenticity of government documents while issuing Aadhaar cards and added that strict action should be taken against those issuing fake documents.

The CM also urged officials to ensure that local workers are prioritised for the construction work of government buildings, adding that the cultural identity and traditional architecture of the state should be given prominence in the construction of buildings.

he also asked them to strengthen the security system in the border areas.

