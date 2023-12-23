New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A woman, working as a housekeeping staff on a contract basis in North Delhi's Burari Government Hospital, has accused her manager and three supervisors of molesting and harassing her and two other employees, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, her manager Rajkumar and three supervisors Neeraj, Adarsh and Deepak of Global Venture, a firm tasked with providing multitasking manpower to the Hospital, have been booked and asked to join the probe, a police official said.

In her complaint, the woman claimed the four accused molested and harassed her and two other female employees on December 17 and December 19.

On December 17, the accused allegedly molested them and on December 19 they abused and threatened the women of removing her from the job if she did not agree to their unreasonable demands, an official said.

Police said a case under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at Burari Police station on December 19.

"The four have been booked and bound down under 41A CrPC. Further investigation is in progress," another officer said, adding that the victims' statements were recorded in front of a magistrate and their medical examination and counselling were done.

National Commission for Women (NCW), in a statement, condemned the incident and demanded swift action against the accused.

"Immediate inquiry into this case is imperative. The deputy commissioner of police, North Delhi, has been asked to send the action-taken report and a copy of FIR to the commission in two days," the NCW said.

The Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Burari and the Medical Superintendent of the Burari Government Hospital, seeking an action-taken report within three days.

