Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Cruise line Cordelia Cruises on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for the transfer of Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun to the former's growing fleet.

With this pact, Cordelia Cruises will more than double its current capacity and enable the brand to explore new regions and offer broader experiences, according to a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome these iconic vessels to the Cordelia fleet, building on the overwhelming success of Empress, which redefined cruise holidays for Indian travellers. With the addition of Sky and Sun, we are entering a new era of cruise holidays for Indian guests - one that is bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before," Cordelia Cruises President and CEO Jurgen Bailom said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the financial details.

Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun are capable of accommodating around 2,000 guests and 900 crew members.

Both ships feature over 1,000 cabins each, including a selection of accommodations from solo staterooms to balconies and suites.

Cordelia Cruises will soon announce deployment timelines and destinations for the two new ships, with plans to serve a mix of domestic and international routes.

The addition of these ships will enable the cruise line to reach more ports across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East - opening doors to longer itineraries, increased frequency, and a more diverse and enriched guest experience, the statement added.

