New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 12 to Rs 6,420 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December eased by Rs 12, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 6,420 per quintal in 3,620 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

However, coriander for delivery in January rose by Rs 6, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 6,290 per quintal in 260 lots.

