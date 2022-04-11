Baripada (Odisha), Apr 11 (PTI) A corpse of an elephant calf was on Monday found in Baghajharan reserve forest area under Baripada forest division in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a senior official said.

Madhusmita Das, the Range Officer, said a team of officials with a veterinary surgeon visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the death of the baby elephant, likely aged between 6 months and one year. The body was buried inside the forest area, and viscera samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for further investigation.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC Debuts in Bangladesh, India Launch Tomorrow.

Every year, the forest area is invaded by elephants from the Dalma sanctuary in neighbouring Jharkhand, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)