Aurangabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Packaging products maker Cosmo Films on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a new line of speciality polyester films at Aurangabad.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to set up a new line of specialty polyester films (Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate or BOPET) by the second quarter of 2022-23.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Handsets With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"The new line will be commissioned at the Waluj plant site in Aurangabad, Maharashtra with capacity of 30,000 MT (metric tons) per annum," the filing said.

The company will use 20 acres of land at the Waluj area of Aurangabad for this expansion, Senior Vice President of Cosmo Films (Aurangabad) Sanjay Chincholikar told PTI on Wednesday.

Also Read | PUBG Banned: Top 5 Gaming App Alternatives Indian Players Should Consider Downloading.

Aurangabad, which is known as auto hub because of presence of groups like Bajaj Auto and Skoda, will soon be able to see an expansion of a polyester film company here.

As the company is into making packaging material, the unit of Cosmo Films was not shut even during lockdown.

Looking after the market situation, the company has decided to commence work of this new unit and it will be completed in the next two years.

The product of this plant will be available for Indian as well as foreign markets, Chincholikar added.

The proposed expansion will manufacture its product for Indian as well foreign markets, the official said.

BOPET films offer high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties and electrical insulation.

Shares of Cosmo Films on Wednesday rose 4.70 per cent to Rs 397.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)