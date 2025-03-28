New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A couple, wanted for duping daily wage workers and agents on the pretext of providing jobs, was arrested after for more than six years, police said on Friday.

The accused, Rakesh Sonkar and his wife Sandeep Devi, were declared proclaimed offender for duping many people, they said.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

The two, along with their associates Sandeep Mathur and Sushma, had set up a fake company, claiming to manufacture incense sticks and camphor, a police officer said.

They lured job seekers by charging registration fees and deceived agents with false commission promises, he said.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

The officer said that their fraudulent activities amounted to Rs 50 lakh.

A case was registered against the accused and on October 25, 2019, they were declared proclaimed offenders and a bounty of Rs 25,000 each was announced for their arrest, he added.

"Teams traced the accused to Ludhiana in Punjab. Based on a tip-off a police team raided their hideout on Wednesday and apprehended the couple," the officer said.

Further investigation about their associates is ongoing, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)