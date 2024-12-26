New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Delhi Police have apprehended five juveniles in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a garment shop in outer north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused planned the robbery while playing cricket, intending to sell the stolen items for quick money.

The incident, reported on December 21, involved a group of boys stealing clothing items and cash from the shop owner, Deepak.

According to the complainant, three to four boys initially visited his shop pretending to buy clothes. Later, they returned with more accomplices, some brandishing pistols and forced him to hand over 15 jackets and pants, police said. The robbers, aged 16-17 years, fled the scene on foot after the robbery.

Police said that after receiving a complaint about the matter, an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched.

Despite the suspects wearing masks, over 40 CCTV cameras were reviewed. The information led the team to a rented accommodation in Pinky Chaudhary Colony in Burari. The police raided the location and arrested five juveniles, recovering 13 jackets and three pairs of pants.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that all accused are school dropouts with no prior criminal records," a senior police officer said.

Police said that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the case.

