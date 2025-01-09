Budaun (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested following an encounter here, police said on Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh, the encounter took place on Wednesday night during a routine vehicle check on the road connecting Badal village to Banei. The police signalled a motorcyclist to stop but the rider diverted into a field and opened fire on the police.

In retaliatory firing, the accused was hit in the leg and subsequently fell to the ground. During the investigation, the police found that the accused, Hasanbi, was a wanted criminal and had multiple cases registered against him in Budaun, Bareilly and Chandigarh, including 10 cases of theft, the SSP said.

The police recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and three spent cartridges from the scene. He was admitted to a hospital under police custody. Further investigation is underway, SSP added.

