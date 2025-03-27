Ghaziabad, Mar 27 (PTI) A notorious criminal wanted in over a dozen cases, including a jewellery shop robbery here, was arrested after a gunfight near the Hindon river barrage in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

A police team conducting routine checks signaled a speeding car to stop. However, the driver took a U-turn instead of halting and tried to escape. As the police chased and cornered him, his vehicle collided with a divider. Finding himself trapped, the suspect opened fire on the police team, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastav.

The officers retaliated in self-defense and the suspect was shot in the right leg below the knee before being overpowered and arrested, he added.

The ACP said the accused has been identified as Anil Saxena (47).

He confessed during interrogation that he and three accomplices had on the night of March 21-22 burgled a jewellery shop in Vasundhara, breaking open the shutter, said Srivastav.

A search of his vehicle led to the recovery of gold and silver ornaments hidden in the dashboard along with a country-made pistol, police said.

Saxena also admitted that he and his gang had been conducting search to identify soft targets for robbery and that he had been looking for a jewellery store to loot the previous night, they said.

The ACP further said Saxena has a criminal history with over a dozen cases, including charges of robbery, dacoity and attempted murder, registered against him across multiple police stations.

