Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) South-based CSB Bank on Wednesday announced a reduction of up to 0.90 per cent in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

The repo linked lending rate (RLLR) has also been revised to 4 per cent from 4.40 per cent in line with the RBI's rate cuts.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone Sold Out on Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Next Phase of Pre-Orders on July 8.

The Thrissur, Kerala-headquartered bank also cut its base rate by 0.75 per cent to 9.50 per cent, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

The move is in sync with an industry-wide trend of lending rates coming down following heavy rate cuts by the RBI to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | 2020 Honda Livo BS6 Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 69,422; Prices, Variants, Specifications, Features & Other Detail.

CSB Bank cut its overnight MCLR by 0.90 per cent to 8.20 per cent, but left the one-year MCLR unchanged at 9.50 per cent.

Most of the retail and longer-tenor consumer loans by banks are linked to the one-year MCLR.

It also cut the one-month MCLR by 0.80 per cent, three-month MCLR by 0.70 per cent and six-month MCLR by 0.50 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)