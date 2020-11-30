New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) CSB Bank on Monday announced a cut in short-term rates based on marginal cost of fund based lending rates (MCLRs) by 0.10 percentage point for various tenures up to 6 months.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, upon which most of the consumer loans are set, however, has been kept unchanged at 9.50 per cent.

Also Read | 5G Connection to Reach 3.5 Billion Globally, 350 Million in India by 2026: Report.

The bank in a regulatory filing said it has revised the MCLR by 0.10 percentage point each for tenures ranging from overnight to six-months with effect from December 1.

The revised rates will be in the range of 7.70-8.50 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Traffic Congestion Reported at Delhi-Gurugram Border, View Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)