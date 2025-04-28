New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Private sector lender CSB Bank on Monday reported a 26 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2025.

The Kerala-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 1,362 crore against Rs 991 crore a year ago, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Asset quality of the bank deteriorated marginally with gross non-performing assets rising to 1.57 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2025, from 1.47 per cent at the end of March 2024.

Net NPAs also rose to 0.52 per cent of the advances from 0.51 per cent at the end of 2024.

As a result, provisions and contingencies rose significantly to Rs 60 crore compared to Rs 22 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

