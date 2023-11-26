Latest News | Curtains Come Down on 'Bengaluru Kambala'

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) The curtains came down on the two-day 'Kambala', the slush track buffalo race from coastal Karnataka, which happened for the first time in Bengaluru on Sunday.

A large number of people turned up to watch the event taking place in the Karnataka capital.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Over 175 pairs of buffaloes and their jockeys along with other team members reached Bengaluru from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and neighbouring Kasaragod and recreated an atmosphere of coastal Karnataka here.

Kambala, the traditional sport of the coastal region is believed to have over 350 years of history.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

However, riding on the popularity of Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara' when the world got to know about this sport in the remote corner of Karnataka, people from coastal Karnataka got together to organise the maiden 'Kambala' in Bengaluru to popularise the event.

Many celebrities including multi-lingual film actress Pooja Hegde turned up at the Palace Grounds to witness the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)