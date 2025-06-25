Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of German truck maker Daimler Truck AG, has partnered with Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd for retailing its mining range of trucks, a top official said.

As part of the partnership, Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd will serve as an authorised channel partner for BharatBenz mining trucks, focusing on sales and service, including the high-performance 3532CM (8x4) model.

Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd will cater to all mining segments, including iron ore, coal, and limestone operations, along with their associated transportation needs. The company will also cover all major mining areas in the North, East, and North-Eastern states, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said in a statement issued here.

Commenting on the partnership with Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles President and Chief Business Officer Rajiv Chaturvedi said, "The primary purpose of this important collaboration is twofold: first, to meet the evolving needs of the mining industry, and second, to fulfil strategic infrastructure requirements, underlining that BharatBenz is ready to cater to the customised needs of customers in the mining and infrastructure sectors."

"With the mining industry being one of the core pillars for DICV, we aim to provide existing and future BharatBenz customers a premium sales and service experience. The partnership with Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd also offers BharatBenz customers an extensive after-sales service and repair programme, ensuring quick turnaround times and minimal operational disruptions," Chaturvedi added.

Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Chaturvedi said his company aims to deliver unparalleled value to customers by offering exceptional service support for best-in-class commercial vehicles in the mining sector.

"This association aligns with our goal of providing complete growth solutions to our customers. We are confident that Gainwell Trucking's extensive sales and service network will add significant value and capabilities in the mining segment," Sunil said.

A critical component of the collaboration between Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and Gainwell Trucking Pvt Ltd will be after-sales service. The service centres will offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services for BharatBenz mining trucks, including on-site repairs.

With Gainwell Trucking's extensive spare parts inventory and strategically located distribution centres across major mining regions, the partnership will ensure quick turnaround times and reduced vehicle downtime for BharatBenz customers.

