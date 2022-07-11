Mangaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) Congress leader and former MLC Ivan D'Souza on Monday demanded that Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, which was affected by the heavy rains in the past 10 days, should be declared as flood-hit.

Also Read | BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 89 Steno, Driver And Work Assistant Posts at barc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Addressing reporters here, he said huge destruction of property has been reported from several places in the district. In view of this, it should be declared as a flood-affected region so that the people would get adequate compensation for the losses.

Also Read | Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India at Rs 6,399; Check Availability Here.

D'Souza said 56 houses were fully destroyed, while 429 others suffered partial damage. The government has announced only Rs 5 crore as compensation which is inadequate, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)