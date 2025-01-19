Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The cashew industry in Konkan and regional food will get a global platform through a proposed corporation, Maharashtra BJP working president and MLA Ravindra Chavan said on Sunday.

Addressing an event, Chavan said the blueprint for establishing a development corporation for Konkan was initiated during the tenure of the previous chief minister.

"The corporation, which is expected to materialise soon, aims to enhance Konkan's global outreach, particularly in promoting its food culture, cashew production, and agricultural industries," he said.

