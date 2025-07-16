New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death for misbehaving with his wife, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said that the incident occurred on July 12 when Jagmohan alias Sonu stabbed Manjeet on the left side of his chest in a fit of rage.

They received an emergency call at the police station on July 13 regarding a man being brought to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with a stab injury. A case was registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"An eyewitness, Arman (18), told the police that on the night of the incident, he saw Manjeet standing with his friends Krishna and Vasu Haldar at a local grocery shop. Jagmohan and another person named Sachin approached them and took Manjeet aside for a conversation, which soon turned into an argument," the officer said.

Soon after, Jagmohan and Sachin left and later returned with Nandini (Jagmohan's wife) and Manoj (Manjeet's relative).

Both parties in the case live in the same locality and are known to each other.

During the investigation, police found that Manoj had misbehaved with Nandini a month ago. In a bid to settle the matter, Manjeet called Jagmohan to Jhanda Chowk. However, during the altercation, Manjeet, Krishna and Vasu misbehaved with Nandini, and Manjeet pushed her, the DCP said.

"Enraged by this, Jagmohan pulled out a knife and stabbed Manjeet in the left side of his chest," the DCP added.

The victim collapsed due to excessive bleeding and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

"Jagmohan was arrested from the New Ashok Nagar area. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and stated that the motive behind the attack was revenge," the DCP added.

He told the police that ever since Manoj misbehaved with his wife, there had been hostility between the two sides.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the murder and a mobile phone from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

