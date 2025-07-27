New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inspected a district park in Pitampura and Karnel Wala Bagh in Shalimar Bagh, directing officials to expedite beautification and development works.

Gupta stressed that the 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' campaign, set to launch on August 1, must evolve into a mass movement, with citizens taking collective responsibility for cleanliness. She urged all departments to complete park upgradation work with quality and speed, a statement said.

Park walls, she said, should be painted with message-based murals promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness.

The chief minister ordered the rejuvenation of water bodies, repair of broken gym equipment, and restoration of the non-functional musical fountain, it added.

She also directed the reconstruction of entry gates, repair of boundary walls, improved lighting and security grills, and enhanced police patrolling.

To improve public convenience, Gupta called for the removal of encroachments, better restroom facilities, provision of drinking water, redevelopment of shopping kiosks, and installation of benches and tables. She also emphasised the need for clear signage and repaired yoga platforms.

Later, Gupta inaugurated development works worth Rs 15 lakh in Shalimar Bagh's BF Block, including new footpaths, lighting and beautification projects.

Gupta said the government is committed to making every park in Delhi clean, safe and well-equipped, and called for greater public feedback and community involvement in building a greener, stronger and inclusive capital.

